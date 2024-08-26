SY 24 | 15th MEU, 31st MEU, ROK Marines Train for CBRN Defense

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Jacob Middleton, a chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear defense specialist assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, decontaminates a medium tactical vehicle replacement truck as part of a CBRN reaction drill with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit and Republic of Korea Marines during exercise Ssang Yong 24 in Pohang, South Korea, Aug. 27, 2024. Exercise SY24 strengthens the ROK-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward amphibious capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Luis Agostini)