SY 24 | 15th MEU, 31st MEU, ROK Marines Train for CBRN Defense

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Zachary Shealy, right, a mitigation and extraction team leader assigned to the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, applies mission oriented protective posture gear as part of a chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear reaction drill with Republic of Korea Marines as part of exercise Ssang Yong 24 in Pohang, South Korea, Aug. 27, 2024. Exercise SY24 strengthens the ROK-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward amphibious capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Luis Agostini)