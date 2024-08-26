Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SY 24 | 15th MEU, 31st MEU, ROK Marines Train for CBRN Defense [Image 6 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    SY 24 | 15th MEU, 31st MEU, ROK Marines Train for CBRN Defense

    ROK MARINE CORPS BASE POHANG, SOUTH KOREA

    08.27.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Luis Agostini 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    A K-216A chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear reconnaissance vehicle sits on display during a CBRN subject matter expert exchange with U.S. Marines assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit and the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit as part of exercise Ssang Yong 24 in Pohang, South Korea, Aug. 27, 2024. Exercise SY24 strengthens the ROK-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward amphibious capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Luis Agostini)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.27.2024
    Date Posted: 09.01.2024 09:53
    Photo ID: 8620082
    VIRIN: 240827-M-AS577-1215
    Resolution: 7594x5065
    Size: 2.9 MB
    Location: ROK MARINE CORPS BASE POHANG, KR
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SY 24 | 15th MEU, 31st MEU, ROK Marines Train for CBRN Defense [Image 9 of 9], by Cpl Luis Agostini, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    SY 24 | 15th MEU, 31st MEU, ROK Marines Train for CBRN Defense
    SY 24 | 15th MEU, 31st MEU, ROK Marines Train for CBRN Defense
    SY 24 | 15th MEU, 31st MEU, ROK Marines Train for CBRN Defense
    SY 24 | 15th MEU, 31st MEU, ROK Marines Train for CBRN Defense
    SY 24 | 15th MEU, 31st MEU, ROK Marines Train for CBRN Defense
    SY 24 | 15th MEU, 31st MEU, ROK Marines Train for CBRN Defense
    SY 24 | 15th MEU, 31st MEU, ROK Marines Train for CBRN Defense
    SY 24 | 15th MEU, 31st MEU, ROK Marines Train for CBRN Defense
    SY 24 | 15th MEU, 31st MEU, ROK Marines Train for CBRN Defense

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    15th MEU
    ROK-U.S. Alliance
    CBRN
    SMEE
    ROKMC
    ssang yong

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download