SY 24 | 15th MEU, 31st MEU, ROK Marines Train for CBRN Defense

A K-216A chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear reconnaissance vehicle sits on display during a CBRN subject matter expert exchange with U.S. Marines assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit and the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit as part of exercise Ssang Yong 24 in Pohang, South Korea, Aug. 27, 2024. Exercise SY24 strengthens the ROK-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward amphibious capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Luis Agostini)