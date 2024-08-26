SY 24 | 15th MEU, 31st MEU, ROK Marines Train for CBRN Defense

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Republic of Korea Marine assigned to 1st ROK Marine Division explains the nomenclature of chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear defense equipment to U.S. Marines assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit and the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit during a CBRN subject matter expert exchange as part of exercise Ssang Yong 24 in Pohang, South Korea, Aug. 27, 2024. Exercise SY24 strengthens the ROK-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward amphibious capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Luis Agostini)