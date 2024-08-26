SY 24 | 15th MEU, 31st MEU, ROK Marines Train for CBRN Defense

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Republic of Korea Sailor dons a Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus during a chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear subject matter expert exchange with the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit as part of exercise Ssang Yong 24 in Pohang, South Korea, Aug. 27, 2024. Exercise SY24 strengthens the ROK-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward amphibious capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Luis Agostini)