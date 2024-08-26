Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SY 24 | 15th MEU, 31st MEU, ROK Marines Train for CBRN Defense [Image 3 of 9]

    SY 24 | 15th MEU, 31st MEU, ROK Marines Train for CBRN Defense

    ROK MARINE CORPS BASE POHANG, SOUTH KOREA

    08.27.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Luis Agostini 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Bransyn Bridger, a decontamination team leader assigned to the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, and a native of Alabama, demonstrates how to use a Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus to Republic of Korea Marines assigned to 1st ROK Marine Division during a CBRN subject matter expert exchange as part of exercise Ssang Yong 24 in Pohang, South Korea, Aug. 27, 2024. Exercise SY24 strengthens the ROK-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward amphibious capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Luis Agostini)

    15th MEU
    ROK-U.S. Alliance
    CBRN
    SMEE
    ROKMC
    ssang yong

