U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Jacob Middleton, a chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear defense specialist assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and a native of Alabama, demonstrates casualty transportation procedures to Republic of Korea Marines assigned to 1st ROK Marine Division during a CBRN subject matter expert exchange as part of exercise Ssang Yong 24 in Pohang, South Korea, Aug. 27, 2024. Exercise SY24 strengthens the ROK-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward amphibious capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Luis Agostini)
|Date Taken:
|08.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.01.2024 09:53
|Photo ID:
|8620078
|VIRIN:
|240827-M-AS577-1047
|Resolution:
|6854x4572
|Size:
|2.56 MB
|Location:
|ROK MARINE CORPS BASE POHANG, KR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SY 24 | 15th MEU, 31st MEU, ROK Marines Train for CBRN Defense [Image 9 of 9], by Cpl Luis Agostini, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.