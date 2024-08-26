Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SY 24 | 15th MEU, 31st MEU, ROK Marines Train for CBRN Defense [Image 1 of 9]

    SY 24 | 15th MEU, 31st MEU, ROK Marines Train for CBRN Defense

    ROK MARINE CORPS BASE POHANG, SOUTH KOREA

    08.27.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Luis Agostini 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    A U.S. Marine assigned to the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit discusses chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear defense procedures with Republic of Korea Marines assigned to 1st ROK Marine Division during a CBRN subject matter expert exchange as part of exercise Ssang Yong 24 in Pohang, South Korea, Aug. 27, 2024. Exercise SY24 strengthens the ROK-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward amphibious capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Luis Agostini)

    TAGS

    15th MEU
    ROK-U.S. Alliance
    CBRN
    SMEE
    ROKMC
    ssang yong

