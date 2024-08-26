Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Super Garuda Shield 2024 [Image 6 of 8]

    Super Garuda Shield 2024

    INDONESIA

    08.29.2024

    Photo by Pfc. Melanie Tolen 

    25th Infantry Division   

    U.S. Army Sgt. Shannon Russel and Staff Sgt. Robert Mann with the 65th Ordnance Company (EOD), 303D Ordnance Battalion (EOD) partners with the Indonesian National Armed Forces during bi-lateral training at Super Garuda Shield 2024, in Puslatpur 5, Indonesia, Aug. 30, 2024. Super Garuda Shield is an annual exercise that has significantly grown in scope and size since 2009. Super Garuda Shield 2024 is the third consecutive time this exercise has grown into a combined and joint event, focused on commitment to partnership and a free and open Indo-Pacific.

    Date Taken: 08.29.2024
    Date Posted: 09.01.2024 04:35
    Photo ID: 8619933
    VIRIN: 240829-A-NW872-1055
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 14.1 MB
    Location: ID
    This work, Super Garuda Shield 2024 [Image 8 of 8], by PFC Melanie Tolen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

