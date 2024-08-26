Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Sgt. Shannon Russel and Staff Sgt. Robert Mann with the 65th Ordnance Company (EOD), 303D Ordnance Battalion (EOD) partners with the Indonesian National Armed Forces during bi-lateral training at Super Garuda Shield 2024, in Puslatpur 5, Indonesia, Aug. 30, 2024. Super Garuda Shield is an annual exercise that has significantly grown in scope and size since 2009. Super Garuda Shield 2024 is the third consecutive time this exercise has grown into a combined and joint event, focused on commitment to partnership and a free and open Indo-Pacific.