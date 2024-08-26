Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Marines Host Live Fire Short Bay Range for Partner Nations during Super Garuda Shield 2024 [Image 11 of 15]

    U.S. Marines Host Live Fire Short Bay Range for Partner Nations during Super Garuda Shield 2024

    INDONESIA

    08.30.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    25th Infantry Division   

    A U.S. Marine fires his M4 carbine at a target during a U.S. Marines live fire exercise in Pustalapur 5, Indonesia. Super Garuda Shield is an annual exercise that has significantly grown in scope and size since 2009. Super Garuda Shield 2024 is the third consecutive time this exercise has grown into a combined and joint event, focused on commitment to partnership and a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Alyssa Blom)

