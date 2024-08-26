U.S. Marines Host Live Fire Short Bay Range for Partner Nations during Super Garuda Shield 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Marine fires his M4 carbine at a target downrange during a U.S. Marines live fire exercise in Pustalapur 5, Indonesia. Super Garuda Shield is an annual exercise that has significantly grown in scope and size since 2009. Super Garuda Shield 2024 is the third consecutive time this exercise has grown into a combined and joint event, focused on commitment to partnership and a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Alyssa Blom)