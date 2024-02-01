Pacific Partnership 2024-2 in Quang Ngai, Vietnam

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

QUANG NGAI, Vietnam (Aug. 29, 2024) – Ms. Anjanette Knappenberger, left, executive director and director of staff for Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet and U.S. Navy Capt. Daniel Keeler, Pacific Partnership 2024-2 (PP24-2) mission commander, judge entries from student and PP24-2 personnel teams from Pham Van Dong University during a host nation outreach event at the university in Quang Ngai, Vietnam, Aug. 29, 2024. The outreach event brought service members deployed in support of PP24-2 together with students and faculty from the university for an informational exchange and team building exercises. Now in its 20th iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryan D. McLearnon/Released)