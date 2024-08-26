Boxer, HMNZS conduct UNREP

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Marines assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) embarked aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4), handle a line during replenishment-at-sea with the Royal New Zealand Navy auxiliary oiler replenishment ship HMNZS Aotearoa (A 11) in the Pacific Ocean, Aug. 24, 2024. Boxer and embarked elements of the 15th MEU are conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Normand Basque)