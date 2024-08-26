Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Boxer, HMNZS conduct UNREP [Image 2 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Boxer, HMNZS conduct UNREP

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    08.23.2024

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Normand Basque 

    USS Boxer (LHD 4)

    Marines assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) embarked aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4), handle a line during replenishment-at-sea with the Royal New Zealand Navy auxiliary oiler replenishment ship HMNZS Aotearoa (A 11) in the Pacific Ocean, Aug. 24, 2024. Boxer and embarked elements of the 15th MEU are conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Normand Basque)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.23.2024
    Date Posted: 08.31.2024 20:45
    Photo ID: 8619792
    VIRIN: 240824-N-CM165-1373
    Resolution: 5277x3518
    Size: 1.49 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Boxer, HMNZS conduct UNREP [Image 3 of 3], by SA Normand Basque, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Boxer, HMNZS conduct UNREP
    Boxer, HMNZS conduct UNREP
    Boxer, HMNZS conduct UNREP

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    RAS
    Replenishment at sea
    Fuel
    USS Boxer
    Navy
    HMNZS Aotearoa

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download