    Pacific Partnership 2024-2 in Quang Ngai, Vietnam [Image 30 of 31]

    Pacific Partnership 2024-2 in Quang Ngai, Vietnam

    QUANG NGAI, VIETNAM

    08.26.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Ryan McLearnon 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    QUANG NGAI, Vietnam (Aug. 27, 2024) – Royal Australian Air Force Wing Cmdr. Scott Minchin, Pacific Partnership 2024-2 (PP24-2) deputy commander, calls the game as service members deployed in support of PP24-2 and crew members of the expeditionary fast-transport ship USNS City of Bismarck (T-EPF 9) play a game of soccer with faculty members and students from Dang Thuy Tram Medical College during a host nation outreach event sports day at the university in Quang Ngai, Vietnam, Aug. 27, 2024. Now in its 20th iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryan D. McLearnon/Released)

