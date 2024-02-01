Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Partnership 2024-2 in Quang Ngai, Vietnam [Image 29 of 31]

    Pacific Partnership 2024-2 in Quang Ngai, Vietnam

    QUANG NGAI, VIETNAM

    08.26.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Ryan McLearnon 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    QUANG NGAI, Vietnam (Aug. 27, 2024) – U.S. Navy Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Lehua Luis, center, of Puna, Hawaii, poses for a photo with teachers from Dang Thuy Tram Medical College during a host nation outreach event sports day at the university in Quang Ngai, Vietnam, Aug. 27, 2024. The sports day included soccer games and volleyball games with service members deployed in support of Pacific Partnership 2024-2, crew members of the expeditionary fast-transport ship USNS City of Bismarck (T-EPF 9) and faculty members and students from the university. Now in its 20th iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryan D. McLearnon/Released)

    Date Taken: 08.26.2024
    Date Posted: 08.31.2024 20:19
    Photo ID: 8619775
    VIRIN: 240827-N-GC639-2073
    Resolution: 6347x4231
    Size: 963.49 KB
    Location: QUANG NGAI, VN
    This work, Pacific Partnership 2024-2 in Quang Ngai, Vietnam [Image 31 of 31], by PO1 Ryan McLearnon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

