Pacific Partnership 2024-2 in Quang Ngai, Vietnam

QUANG NGAI, Vietnam (Aug. 27, 2024) – U.S. Navy Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Lehua Luis, center, of Puna, Hawaii, poses for a photo with teachers from Dang Thuy Tram Medical College during a host nation outreach event sports day at the university in Quang Ngai, Vietnam, Aug. 27, 2024. The sports day included soccer games and volleyball games with service members deployed in support of Pacific Partnership 2024-2, crew members of the expeditionary fast-transport ship USNS City of Bismarck (T-EPF 9) and faculty members and students from the university. Now in its 20th iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryan D. McLearnon/Released)