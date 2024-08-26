Army Reserve Best Squad Competition

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Reserve Competitors walks at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, Aug. 31, 2024. Soldiers walk after completing grenade drill at an annual competition that brings together the best Soldiers and squads from across the U.S. Army Reserve to earn the title of "Best Warrior" and Best Squad" among their peers. (U.S Army Reserve Photo by Spc. Dominique Ford)