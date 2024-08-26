Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Reserve Best Squad Competition [Image 1 of 6]

    Army Reserve Best Squad Competition

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, UNITED STATES

    08.30.2024

    Photo by Spc. Dominique Ford 

    982nd Signal Company (Combat Camera) (Airborne)

    U.S. Army Reserve Competitors throws training grenade at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, Aug. 31, 2024. Soldier competes at an annual competition that brings together the best Soldiers and squads from across the U.S. Army Reserve to earn the title of "Best Warrior" and Best Squad" among their peers. (U.S Army Reserve Photo by Spc. Dominique Ford)

    Date Taken: 08.30.2024
    Date Posted: 08.31.2024 17:46
    Photo ID: 8619726
    VIRIN: 240831-A-GQ469-1845
    Resolution: 5056x3371
    Size: 1.69 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, US
    This work, Army Reserve Best Squad Competition [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Dominique Ford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    M4
    fort dix
    Ammo
    army reserve
    training

