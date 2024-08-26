Army Reserve Best Squad Competition 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Reserve Best Squad Competitor, Staff Sgt. Roger Dyer, 88th Training Command, loads a magazine on an M4 pistol qualification range at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, Aug. 31, 2024. Dyer is Participating in an annual competition that brings together the best Soldiers and squads from across the U.S. Army Reserve to earn the title of "Best Warrior" and Best Squad" among their peers. (U.S Army Reserve Photo by Spc. Stefan A. Alfonsi)