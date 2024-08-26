Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Reserve Best Squad Competition 2024 [Image 4 of 4]

    Army Reserve Best Squad Competition 2024

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    08.30.2024

    Photo by Spc. Stefan Alfonsi 

    Exercise News Day

    U.S. Army Reserve Best Squad Competitor, Staff Sgt. Roger Dyer, 88th Training Command, loads a magazine on an M4 pistol qualification range at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, Aug. 31, 2024. Dyer is Participating in an annual competition that brings together the best Soldiers and squads from across the U.S. Army Reserve to earn the title of "Best Warrior" and Best Squad" among their peers. (U.S Army Reserve Photo by Spc. Stefan A. Alfonsi)

    Date Taken: 08.30.2024
    Date Posted: 08.31.2024 16:57
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, US
    M4
    fort dix
    Ammo
    army reserve
    training
    24ARBSC

