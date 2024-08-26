Army Reserve Best Squad Competition

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Ammo prepared for Best Squad Competitors on an M4 rifle zeroing range at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, Aug. 31, 2024. The Best Squad competition is an annual event that brings together the best Soldiers and squads from across the U.S. Army Reserve to earn the title of "Best Warrior" and Best Squad" among their peers. (U.S Army Reserve Photo by Spc. Stefan A. Alfonsi)