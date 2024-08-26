Ammo prepared for Best Squad Competitors on an M4 rifle zeroing range at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, Aug. 31, 2024. The Best Squad competition is an annual event that brings together the best Soldiers and squads from across the U.S. Army Reserve to earn the title of "Best Warrior" and Best Squad" among their peers. (U.S Army Reserve Photo by Spc. Stefan A. Alfonsi)
|Date Taken:
|08.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.31.2024 17:00
|Photo ID:
|8619707
|VIRIN:
|240831-A-IG516-3989
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|11.99 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Army Reserve Best Squad Competition [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Stefan Alfonsi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.