Army Reserve Best Squad Competition 2024

U.S. Army Reserve Best Squad Competitor, Sgt. 1st Class Michael Arango, 335th Signal Command, clears a malfunction on an M4 rifle qualification range at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, Aug. 31, 2024. Arango is participating in an annual competition that brings together the best Soldiers and squads from across the U.S. Army Reserve to earn the title of "Best Warrior" and Best Squad" among their peers. (U.S Army Reserve Photo by Spc. Stefan A. Alfonsi)