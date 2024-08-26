Army Reserve Best Squad Competition 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Reserve Best Squad Competitor, Sgt. Brandon Denbrook, 807th Medical Command (Deployment Support), zeroes his M4 rifle at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, Aug. 31, 2024. Denbrook is participating in an annual competition that brings together the best Soldiers and squads from across the U.S. Army Reserve to earn the title of "Best Warrior" and Best Squad" among their peers. (U.S Army Reserve Photo by Spc. Stefan A. Alfonsi)