Chilean Special Forces Conduct Airborne Jump During Southern Fenix 24

A Chilean commando assigned to the Lautaro Special Operations Brigade grasps the static line of a parachute prior to an airborne jump during Southern Fenix 24 in Iquique, Chile, Aug. 28, 2024. Southern Fenix 24 is a multinational exercise between the U.S., Chilean and Argentine Armies aimed at increasing technical and procedural interoperability while strengthening hemispheric cooperation. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Joseph Liggio)