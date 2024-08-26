Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chilean Special Forces Conduct Airborne Jump During Southern Fenix 24 [Image 12 of 12]

    Chilean Special Forces Conduct Airborne Jump During Southern Fenix 24

    IQUIQUE, TARAPACá, CHILE

    08.28.2024

    Photo by Spc. Joseph Liggio 

    U.S. Army South

    A Chilean commando assigned to the Lautaro Special Operations Brigade grasps the static line of a parachute prior to an airborne jump during Southern Fenix 24 in Iquique, Chile, Aug. 28, 2024. Southern Fenix 24 is a multinational exercise between the U.S., Chilean and Argentine Armies aimed at increasing technical and procedural interoperability while strengthening hemispheric cooperation. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Joseph Liggio)

    Date Taken: 08.28.2024
    VIRIN: 240828-Z-EL715-1705
    Commando
    Chile
    Special Forces
    Airborne
    SF24
    Southern Fenix 24

