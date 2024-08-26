Chilean soldiers assigned to the Lautaro Special Operations Brigade pose outside an aircraft hangar prior to an airborne jump during Southern Fenix 24 in Iquique, Chile, Aug. 28, 2024. Southern Fenix 24 is a multinational exercise between the U.S., Chilean and Argentine Armies aimed at increasing technical and procedural interoperability while strengthening hemispheric cooperation. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Joseph Liggio)
|Date Taken:
|08.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.31.2024 17:05
|Photo ID:
|8619703
|VIRIN:
|240828-Z-EL715-1623
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|16.86 MB
|Location:
|IQUIQUE, TARAPACá, CL
This work, Chilean Special Forces Conduct Airborne Jump During Southern Fenix 24, by SPC Joseph Liggio