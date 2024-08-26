Chilean Special Forces Conduct Airborne Jump During Southern Fenix 24

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Chilean soldiers assigned to the Lautaro Special Operations Brigade pose outside an aircraft hangar prior to an airborne jump during Southern Fenix 24 in Iquique, Chile, Aug. 28, 2024. Southern Fenix 24 is a multinational exercise between the U.S., Chilean and Argentine Armies aimed at increasing technical and procedural interoperability while strengthening hemispheric cooperation. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Joseph Liggio)