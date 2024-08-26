Super Garuda Shield 2024: Admiral Paparo visit

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PUSLATPUR, INDONESIA

    08.31.2024

    Photo by Spc. Evangelos Wilson 

    25th Infantry Division   

    U.S. Navy Adm. Samuel Paparo, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, and leaders from Indonesian National Armed Forces observe a live fire display during Super Garuda Shield 2024 at Puslatpur 5, Indonesia, Aug. 31, 2024. Super Garuda Shield 2024 represents the third consecutive time the exercise is conducted as a multinational, combined and joint event, focused on a commitment to partnership and a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photos by Spc. Evangelos Wilson)

    Indopacom

