USS New York Live Fire Exercise

240812-N-UF626-1100 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Aug. 12, 2024) - Boatswain’s Mate 1st Class Jaavon Turner, assigned to the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS New York (LPD 21), fires an M9 service pistol during a live-fire exercise aboard the ship, Aug. 12, 2024. Live-fire exercises are conducted periodically to gain and maintain proficiency. New York is conducting operations in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe and Africa (NAVEUR-NAVAF) area of operations as part of the Wasp Amphibious Ready Group (WSP ARG)-24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) Special Operations Capable (SOC). The WSPARG-24th MEU (SOC) is on a scheduled deployment to the NAVEUR-NAVAF area of operations, supporting U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region, including the Eastern Mediterranean Sea, to continue promoting regional stability and deterring aggression. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jesse Turner)