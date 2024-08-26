USS Dewey (DDG 105) Sailors Stand Watch in Sonar Control During Exercise Pacific Vanguard 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

PHILIPPINE SEA (Aug. 30, 2024) – Sonar Technician (Surface) 3rd Class Jacob Simon, from Buffalo, New York, stands watch in the sonar control room aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) during exercise Pacific Vanguard while operating in the Philippine Sea, Aug. 30, 2024. Pacific Vanguard is an opportunity for like-minded forces to strengthen their skills in maritime operations, anti-submarine warfare operations, air warfare operations, live-fire missile events, and advanced maneuvering scenarios in the Mariana Islands Range Complex. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)