USS Dewey (DDG 105) Sailors Stand Watch in Sonar Control During Exercise Pacific Vanguard 2024

PHILIPPINE SEA (Aug. 30, 2024) – Sonar Technician (Surface) 3rd Class Jacob Simon, from Buffalo, New York, stands watch in the sonar control room aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) during exercise Pacific Vanguard while operating in the Philippine Sea, Aug. 30, 2024. Pacific Vanguard is an opportunity for like-minded forces to strengthen their skills in maritime operations, anti-submarine warfare operations, air warfare operations, live-fire missile events, and advanced maneuvering scenarios in the Mariana Islands Range Complex. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|08.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.30.2024 22:31
|Photo ID:
|8619403
|VIRIN:
|240830-N-UA460-1053
|Resolution:
|2684x4229
|Size:
|641.08 KB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
