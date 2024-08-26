Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Dewey (DDG 105) Sailors Stand Watch in Sonar Control During Exercise Pacific Vanguard 2024 [Image 2 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS Dewey (DDG 105) Sailors Stand Watch in Sonar Control During Exercise Pacific Vanguard 2024

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    08.30.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Gregory Johnson 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Aug. 30, 2024) – Sonar Technician (Surface) 3rd Class Jacob Simon, from Buffalo, New York, stands watch in the sonar control room aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) during exercise Pacific Vanguard while operating in the Philippine Sea, Aug. 30, 2024. Pacific Vanguard is an opportunity for like-minded forces to strengthen their skills in maritime operations, anti-submarine warfare operations, air warfare operations, live-fire missile events, and advanced maneuvering scenarios in the Mariana Islands Range Complex. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.30.2024
    Date Posted: 08.30.2024 22:31
    Photo ID: 8619403
    VIRIN: 240830-N-UA460-1053
    Resolution: 2684x4229
    Size: 641.08 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Dewey (DDG 105) Sailors Stand Watch in Sonar Control During Exercise Pacific Vanguard 2024 [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Gregory Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Dewey (DDG 105) Sailors Stand Watch in Sonar Control During Exercise Pacific Vanguard 2024
    USS Dewey (DDG 105) Sailors Stand Watch in Sonar Control During Exercise Pacific Vanguard 2024
    USS Dewey (DDG 105) Sailors Stand Watch in Sonar Control During Exercise Pacific Vanguard 2024
    USS Dewey (DDG 105) Sailors Stand Watch in Sonar Control During Exercise Pacific Vanguard 2024

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    7th Fleet
    Sonar
    DESRON 15
    Dewey
    Pacific Vanguard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download