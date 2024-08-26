USS Dewey (DDG 105) Sailors Stand Watch in Sonar Control During Exercise Pacific Vanguard 2024

PHILIPPINE SEA (Aug. 30, 2024) – Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) stand watch in the ship’s sonar control room during exercise Pacific Vanguard while operating in the Philippine Sea, Aug. 30, 2024. Pacific Vanguard is an opportunity for like-minded forces to strengthen their skills in maritime operations, anti-submarine warfare operations, air warfare operations, live-fire missile events, and advanced maneuvering scenarios in the Mariana Islands Range Complex. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)
|08.30.2024
|08.30.2024 22:31
|8619402
|240830-N-UA460-1015
|6528x4313
|1.31 MB
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|0
|0
