    Navy Band Country Current performs at Thomas Point Bluegrass Festival [Image 2 of 5]

    BRUNSWICK, MAINE, UNITED STATES

    08.30.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class April Enos 

    U.S. Navy Band

    Musician 1st Class Haley Stiltner, from Windsor, Va., banjo player and backup singer with U.S. Navy Band Country Current, plays with the band at the Thomas Point Bluegrass Festival in Brunswick, Maine, as part of the ensemble’s 2024 national tour. Now in its 45th year, the four-day festival hosts thousands of bluegrass fans and their families each year where the biggest names in bluegrass music take the stage. Country Current is the Navy’s only Country/Bluegrass ensemble and is a dynamic musical asset that connects Americans across the country with their U.S. Navy through a truly original American musical genre. Country Current will travel 1600 miles over 12 days performing 11 concerts on their 2024 national tour.

    Date Taken: 08.30.2024
    Date Posted: 08.30.2024 18:22
    Photo ID: 8619309
    VIRIN: 240830-N-OA196-1022
    Resolution: 6381x4254
    Size: 9.37 MB
    Location: BRUNSWICK, MAINE, US
    Hometown: WINDSOR, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Band Country Current performs at Thomas Point Bluegrass Festival [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 April Enos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Maine
    U.S. Navy Band
    Brunswick
    Country Current
    Bluegrass
    Thomas Point

