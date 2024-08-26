Women’s Equality Day: Female security force assessor overcomes obstacles and inspires through leadership

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Master-at-Arms Senior Chief Petty Officer (MACS) Lorna Blackburn, naval security force (NSF) assessor at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, is featured in support of Women's Equality Day to recognize the milestones and monumental shifts in gender equality and the historic achievements of women in the Department of Defense. Women's Equality Day is celebrated each year on Aug. 26. (U.S. Navy photo by Kyler Hood)