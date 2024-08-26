Master-at-Arms Senior Chief Petty Officer (MACS) Lorna Blackburn, naval security force (NSF) assessor at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, is featured in support of Women's Equality Day to recognize the milestones and monumental shifts in gender equality and the historic achievements of women in the Department of Defense. Women's Equality Day is celebrated each year on Aug. 26. (U.S. Navy photo by Kyler Hood)
|Date Taken:
|08.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.30.2024 18:15
|Photo ID:
|8619307
|VIRIN:
|240808-O-RD674-8630
|Resolution:
|6399x5252
|Size:
|3.6 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
|Hometown:
|UNION CITY, OKLAHOMA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Women’s Equality Day: Female security force assessor overcomes obstacles and inspires through leadership, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Women’s Equality Day: Female security force assessor overcomes obstacles and inspires through leadership
No keywords found.