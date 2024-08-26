Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Women’s Equality Day: Female security force assessor overcomes obstacles and inspires through leadership

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander Navy Region Hawaii

    Master-at-Arms Senior Chief Petty Officer (MACS) Lorna Blackburn, naval security force (NSF) assessor at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, is featured in support of Women's Equality Day to recognize the milestones and monumental shifts in gender equality and the historic achievements of women in the Department of Defense. Women's Equality Day is celebrated each year on Aug. 26. (U.S. Navy photo by Kyler Hood)

    Date Taken: 08.08.2024
    Date Posted: 08.30.2024 18:15
    Women's Equality Day
    CNRH
    JBPHH
    Lorna Blackburn
    naval security force assessor

