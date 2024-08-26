TSC hosts Federal roundtable between White House OSTP’s Chief of Staff and Alaska-based agencies

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Representatives from Alaska-based federal agencies share their perspectives during a Federal roundtable discussion on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Aug. 26, 2024. Hosted by the Ted Stevens Center for Arctic Security Studies, the roundtable provided an opportunity for Federal agencies in Alaska to share their perspectives with the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy’s Chief of Staff as part of the National Strategy for the Arctic Region’s whole-of-government approach to addressing emerging challenges and opportunities in the Arctic. (DoD photo by Bradford Jackson)