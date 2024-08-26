Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TSC hosts Federal roundtable between White House OSTP’s Chief of Staff and Alaska-based agencies [Image 9 of 11]

    TSC hosts Federal roundtable between White House OSTP’s Chief of Staff and Alaska-based agencies

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2024

    Photo by Bradford Jackson 

    Ted Stevens Center for Arctic Security Studies

    Representatives from Alaska-based federal agencies share their perspectives during a Federal roundtable discussion on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Aug. 26, 2024. Hosted by the Ted Stevens Center for Arctic Security Studies, the roundtable provided an opportunity for Federal agencies in Alaska to share their perspectives with the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy’s Chief of Staff as part of the National Strategy for the Arctic Region’s whole-of-government approach to addressing emerging challenges and opportunities in the Arctic. (DoD photo by Bradford Jackson)

    Date Taken: 08.26.2024
    Date Posted: 08.30.2024 17:56
    Photo ID: 8619304
    VIRIN: 240826-D-AJ907-1009
    Resolution: 6477x4318
    Size: 1.5 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
    Alaska
    Federal
    White House
    National Strategy
    Office of Science and Technology Policy
    Ted Stevens Center

