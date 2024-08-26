Representatives from Alaska-based federal agencies share their perspectives during a Federal roundtable discussion on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Aug. 26, 2024. Hosted by the Ted Stevens Center for Arctic Security Studies, the roundtable provided an opportunity for Federal agencies in Alaska to share their perspectives with the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy’s Chief of Staff as part of the National Strategy for the Arctic Region’s whole-of-government approach to addressing emerging challenges and opportunities in the Arctic. (DoD photo by Bradford Jackson)
|Date Taken:
|08.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.30.2024 17:56
|Photo ID:
|8619304
|VIRIN:
|240826-D-AJ907-1009
|Resolution:
|6477x4318
|Size:
|1.5 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, TSC hosts Federal roundtable between White House OSTP’s Chief of Staff and Alaska-based agencies [Image 11 of 11], by Bradford Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.