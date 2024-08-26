U.S. Air Force Col. Karen Hill shares how much dual military marriages have progressed in achieving equality over the course of her career during a Women’s Equality Day Luncheon at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, on Aug. 26, 2024. The event featured leaders from across JBER for a panel discussion recognizing the trailblazing efforts of women—past and present. (DoD photo by Amber E. Kurka
|08.26.2024
|08.30.2024 17:05
|8619290
|240826-D-DA409-1008
|6619x3612
|2.2 MB
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
|2
|0
This work, Celebrating Women’s Equality Day 2024 [Image 8 of 8], by Amber Kurka, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.