Celebrating Women’s Equality Day 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Karen Hill shares how much dual military marriages have progressed in achieving equality over the course of her career during a Women’s Equality Day Luncheon at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, on Aug. 26, 2024. The event featured leaders from across JBER for a panel discussion recognizing the trailblazing efforts of women—past and present. (DoD photo by Amber E. Kurka