Celebrating Women’s Equality Day 2024

Ouida Morrison, 673d Air Base Wing Equal Opportunity Specialist, provides her perspective of women’s equality during a Women’s Equality Day Luncheon on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Aug. 26, 2024. The event featured leaders from across JBER for a panel discussion recognizing the trailblazing efforts of women—past and present. (DoD photo by Amber E. Kurka)
|Date Taken:
|08.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.30.2024 17:05
|Photo ID:
|8619286
|VIRIN:
|240826-D-DA409-1004
|Resolution:
|5556x3704
|Size:
|1.62 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
