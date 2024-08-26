Celebrating Women’s Equality Day 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Hannah Smith, Strategic Communication Specialist at the Ted Stevens Center for Security Studies and the center’s Women, Peace, and Security representative, along with Veronica Clark, the 11th Air Force Gender Focal Point, provides a resource table on WPS during this year’s Women’s Equality Day Luncheon at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Aug. 26, 2024. The event featured informational tables and a panel discussion recognizing the trailblazing efforts of women—past and present. (DoD photo by Amber E. Kurka)