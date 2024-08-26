Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Celebrating Women's Equality Day 2024

    Celebrating Women’s Equality Day 2024

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2024

    Photo by Amber Kurka 

    Ted Stevens Center for Arctic Security Studies

    Hannah Smith, Strategic Communication Specialist at the Ted Stevens Center for Security Studies and the center’s Women, Peace, and Security representative, along with Veronica Clark, the 11th Air Force Gender Focal Point, provides a resource table on WPS during this year’s Women’s Equality Day Luncheon at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Aug. 26, 2024. The event featured informational tables and a panel discussion recognizing the trailblazing efforts of women—past and present. (DoD photo by Amber E. Kurka)

    Date Taken: 08.26.2024
    Date Posted: 08.30.2024 17:05
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
