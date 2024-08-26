Celebrating Women’s Equality Day 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Lisa Mabbutt, commander of Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson and the 673d Air Base Wing, provides opening remarks during a Women’s Equality Day Luncheon on JBER, Alaska, Aug. 26, 2024. The event featured leaders from across JBER for a panel discussion recognizing the trailblazing efforts of women—past and present. (DoD photo by Amber E. Kurka)