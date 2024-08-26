European Theater of Operations Gets CIC Detachment (1 SEP 1942)

20 Grosvenor Square, London, the Allied Forces Headquarters and later the European Theater of Operations, U.S. Army, headquarters during much of World War II.
|Date Taken:
|08.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.30.2024 16:54
|Photo ID:
|8619248
|VIRIN:
|240830-A-SE658-4813
|Resolution:
|637x432
|Size:
|80.97 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
