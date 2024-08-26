Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    European Theater of Operations Gets CIC Detachment (1 SEP 1942)

    UNITED STATES

    08.30.2024

    Photo by Lori Stewart 

    U.S. Army Intelligence Center of Excellence

    20 Grosvenor Square, London, the Allied Forces Headquarters and later the European Theater of Operations, U.S. Army, headquarters during much of World War II.

    World War II
    Operation TORCH
    Counter Intelligence Corps
    This Week in MI History
    ETOUSA
    CPT Kirby M. Gillette

