USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct routine maintenance

Aviation Support Equipment Technician Airman Apprentice Kaleb Dullum, from Helena, Montana, pulls a hydraulic fluid sample from a tow tractor in the hangar bay onboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in-port Naval Base Kitsap, in Bremerton, Washington, Aug. 30, 2024. Ronald Reagan provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kazia Ream)