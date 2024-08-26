Aviation Support Equipment Technician Airman Apprentice Kaleb Dullum, from Helena, Montana, pulls a hydraulic fluid sample from a tow tractor in the hangar bay onboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in-port Naval Base Kitsap, in Bremerton, Washington, Aug. 30, 2024. Ronald Reagan provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kazia Ream)
|Date Taken:
|08.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.30.2024 16:36
|Photo ID:
|8619221
|VIRIN:
|240830-N-BE723-1053
|Resolution:
|5368x3579
|Size:
|1.36 MB
|Location:
|NAVAL BASE KITSAP-BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct routine maintenance [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Kazia Ream, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.