Pa. National Guard’s 1-111th Inf. Regt. departs for year-long deployment to Africa

Nearly 700 U.S. Soldiers with the Pennsylvania National Guard’s 1st Battalion, 111th Infantry Regiment and their loved ones recognized during a ceremony at Wayne’s Woods Picnic Area in Valley Forge National Park, Pennsylvania, Aug. 30. These Soldiers, who make up Task Force Associators, are departing on a year-long deployment to Africa, supporting U.S. Africa Command and partner forces with security objectives in the region. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Wayne V. Hall)