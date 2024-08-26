Nearly 700 U.S. Soldiers with the Pennsylvania National Guard’s 1st Battalion, 111th Infantry Regiment and their loved ones recognized during a ceremony at Wayne’s Woods Picnic Area in Valley Forge National Park, Pennsylvania, Aug. 30. These Soldiers, who make up Task Force Associators, are departing on a year-long deployment to Africa, supporting U.S. Africa Command and partner forces with security objectives in the region. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Wayne V. Hall)
|Date Taken:
|08.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.30.2024 15:43
|Photo ID:
|8619199
|VIRIN:
|240830-Z-CQ783-1007
|Resolution:
|5553x2650
|Size:
|13.27 MB
|Location:
|VALLEY FORGE, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Pa. National Guard’s 1-111th Inf. Regt. departs for year-long deployment to Africa [Image 15 of 15], by Wayne Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.