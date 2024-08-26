Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pa. National Guard’s 1-111th Inf. Regt. departs for year-long deployment to Africa [Image 7 of 15]

    Pa. National Guard’s 1-111th Inf. Regt. departs for year-long deployment to Africa

    VALLEY FORGE, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    08.30.2024

    Photo by Wayne Hall 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Pennsylvania National Guard

    Nearly 700 U.S. Soldiers with the Pennsylvania National Guard’s 1st Battalion, 111th Infantry Regiment and their loved ones recognized during a ceremony at Wayne’s Woods Picnic Area in Valley Forge National Park, Pennsylvania, Aug. 30. These Soldiers, who make up Task Force Associators, are departing on a year-long deployment to Africa, supporting U.S. Africa Command and partner forces with security objectives in the region. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Wayne V. Hall)

    28th Infantry Division
    Pennsylvania National Guard
    U.S. Africa Command
    111th Infantry Regiment
    Valley Forge National Park
    Task Force Associators

