Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Aircraft Handling) Airman Javier Ferrer, from Carolina, Puerto Rico, removes water from pad eyes with an air hose on the flight deck onboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in-port Naval Base Kitsap, in Bremerton, Washington, Aug. 28, 2024. Ronald Reagan provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Ryan Freiburghaus)
|Date Taken:
|08.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.30.2024 15:27
|Photo ID:
|8619186
|VIRIN:
|240828-N-VY281-1030
|Resolution:
|3200x2128
|Size:
|534.9 KB
|Location:
|NAVAL BASE KITSAP-BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct routine operations [Image 4 of 4], by SN Ryan Freiburghaus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.