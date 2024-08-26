Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct routine operations [Image 2 of 4]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct routine operations

    NAVAL BASE KITSAP-BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    08.28.2024

    Photo by Seaman Ryan Freiburghaus 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Aircraft Handling) Airman Javier Ferrer, from Carolina, Puerto Rico, removes water from pad eyes with an air hose on the flight deck onboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in-port Naval Base Kitsap, in Bremerton, Washington, Aug. 28, 2024. Ronald Reagan provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Ryan Freiburghaus)

    Date Taken: 08.28.2024
    Date Posted: 08.30.2024 15:27
    Photo ID: 8619185
    VIRIN: 240828-N-VY281-1056
    Resolution: 1600x2406
    Size: 422.52 KB
    Location: NAVAL BASE KITSAP-BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, US
    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct routine operations [Image 4 of 4], by SN Ryan Freiburghaus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CVN 76
    sailors
    flight deck
    USS Ronald Reagan
    maintenance

