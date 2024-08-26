Medical Training at Northern Viking

240829-N-IA840-1002 KEFLAVIK AIR BASE, Iceland (Aug. 29, 2024) Medical personnel with Expeditionary Resuscitative Surgical System (ERSS) Team 9 and Marine Corps Shock Trauma Team (STT) from Combat Logistic Battalion 8, respond to simulated casualties during exercise Northern Viking 24 (NV24) on Keflavik Air Base, Iceland, Aug. 29, 2024. NV24 strengthens interoperability and force readiness between the U.S., Iceland and Allied nations, enabling multi-domain command and control of joint and coalition forces in the defense of Iceland and sea lines of communication in the Greenland, Iceland, United Kingdom (GIUK) gap. (U.S. Navy courtesy photo)
