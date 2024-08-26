Honor guardsmen stand in formation prior to a bilateral exchange between Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and Ukrainian Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., Aug. 30, 2024. (DoD photo by U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Alexander Kubitza)
|Date Taken:
|08.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.30.2024 12:40
|Photo ID:
|8618999
|VIRIN:
|240830-D-PM193-1024
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|4.1 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, D.C., US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SD Hosts Ukrainian Minister of Defense [Image 15 of 15], by PO1 Alexander Kubitza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.