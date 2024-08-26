Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BACH ESD Trains Field Hospital Soldiers

    BACH ESD Trains Field Hospital Soldiers

    FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    08.30.2024

    Photo by Justin Moeller 

    Blanchfield Army Community Hospital

    Soldiers from the 586th Field Hospital utilize BACH’s Education and Staff Development department’s simulation manikins to sharpen their skills in a controlled training environment. This hands-on training is crucial for ensuring that they are fully prepared to treat patients in real-world, deployed settings, where quick and accurate medical responses can save lives. By practicing on simulation manikins, they gain the confidence and expertise needed to handle the challenges they may face while deployed.

    Date Taken: 08.30.2024
    Date Posted: 08.30.2024 12:15
    Photo ID: 8618972
    VIRIN: 240830-D-DQ133-1040
    Resolution: 8688x5792
    Size: 17.47 MB
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US
    This work, BACH ESD Trains Field Hospital Soldiers, by Justin Moeller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Medical
    Health
    BACH
    MHS
    AMMED
    DHA

