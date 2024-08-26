BACH ESD Trains Field Hospital Soldiers

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Soldiers from the 586th Field Hospital utilize BACH’s Education and Staff Development department’s simulation manikins to sharpen their skills in a controlled training environment. This hands-on training is crucial for ensuring that they are fully prepared to treat patients in real-world, deployed settings, where quick and accurate medical responses can save lives. By practicing on simulation manikins, they gain the confidence and expertise needed to handle the challenges they may face while deployed.