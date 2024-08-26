Honorable Skelly hosted by NHB/NMRTC Bremerton

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Naval Hospital/Navy Medicine Readiness Training Command Bremerton hosted the Honorable Shawn G. Skelly, Performing the Duties of Deputy Under Secretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness, for a familiarization visit, August 28, 2024, which included fact-finding stops and meet-and-greet sessions with such command staff as physical evaluation board liaison officer, April Dinucci; Lt. Cmdr. Trinity Dunham, Mental Health division officer and clinical psychologist; and L.t Shane Green, emergency nurse assigned to the Urgent Care Clinic (Official Navy photos by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jennifer Benedict, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer)