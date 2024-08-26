Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Honorable Skelly hosted by NHB/NMRTC Bremerton

    Honorable Skelly hosted by NHB/NMRTC Bremerton

    BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    08.28.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jennifer Benedict 

    Naval Hospital Bremerton/Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Bremerton

    Naval Hospital/Navy Medicine Readiness Training Command Bremerton hosted the Honorable Shawn G. Skelly, Performing the Duties of Deputy Under Secretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness, for a familiarization visit, August 28, 2024, which included fact-finding stops and meet-and-greet sessions with such command staff as physical evaluation board liaison officer, April Dinucci; Lt. Cmdr. Trinity Dunham, Mental Health division officer and clinical psychologist; and L.t Shane Green, emergency nurse assigned to the Urgent Care Clinic (Official Navy photos by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jennifer Benedict, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer)

    Date Taken: 08.28.2024
    Date Posted: 08.30.2024 09:23
    Location: BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, US
