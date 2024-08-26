Rear Adm. Kevin Brown Visits NMRTC Great Lakes

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NMFL Commander Rear Adm. Kevin Brown, left, is welcomed by Cmdr. Shawna Jackson, Lt. Cmdr. Catherine Babcanec, Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Chase Gould, and Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Christian Golpeo at Zachary and Elizabeth Fisher Medical and Dental Clinic August 28, 2024. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Heather Ferrugi)