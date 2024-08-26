Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Rear Adm. Kevin Brown Visits NMRTC Great Lakes

    Rear Adm. Kevin Brown Visits NMRTC Great Lakes

    NORTH CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    08.27.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Heather Ferrugi 

    Captain James A. Lovell Federal Health Care Center

    NMFL Commander Rear Adm. Kevin Brown, left, is welcomed by Cmdr. Shawna Jackson, Lt. Cmdr. Catherine Babcanec, Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Chase Gould, and Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Christian Golpeo at Zachary and Elizabeth Fisher Medical and Dental Clinic August 28, 2024. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Heather Ferrugi)

    Date Taken: 08.27.2024
    Date Posted: 08.30.2024
    Photo ID: 8618644
    VIRIN: 240828-N-HF199-3850
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 1.77 MB
    Location: NORTH CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, US
    This work, Rear Adm. Kevin Brown Visits NMRTC Great Lakes, by PO2 Heather Ferrugi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NMRTC Great Lakes, NMRTCGL, Lovell FHCC, NMFL, Navy Medicine

