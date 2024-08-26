Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ROK, 15th MEU Marines Enabled Partnered Communications [Image 5 of 5]

    ROK, 15th MEU Marines Enabled Partnered Communications

    POHANG, SOUTH KOREA

    08.21.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Amelia Kang 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S Marine Corps Cpl. Johan Tapiarojo, right, a radio operator assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and a native of Arizona, listens to Republic of Korea Lance Cpl. Lee Jungeui, a radio operator assigned to Operations Company, Communications Battalion, 1st ROK Marine Division, conduct a satellite radio check using a mini-secured communications controller at ROK Marine Corps Base Pohang, South Korea, Aug. 21, 2024. A mini-SCC is a man-portable, audio cross banding communications device which enables joint secure communications with allied forces. Integrated training between the two countries strengthens the ROK-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward combined capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Amelia Kang)

    Date Taken: 08.21.2024
    Date Posted: 08.30.2024 08:32
    Photo ID: 8618636
    VIRIN: 240821-M-LO557-1104
    Resolution: 6883x4591
    Size: 3.35 MB
    Location: POHANG, KR
    This work, ROK, 15th MEU Marines Enabled Partnered Communications [Image 5 of 5], by Cpl Amelia Kang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Communications
    Korea
    15th MEU
    Integrated Training
    ROK Marines
    USMCNews

