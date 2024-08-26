ROK, 15th MEU Marines Enabled Partnered Communications

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S Marine Corps Cpl. Johan Tapiarojo, right, a radio operator assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and a native of Arizona, listens to Republic of Korea Lance Cpl. Lee Jungeui, a radio operator assigned to Operations Company, Communications Battalion, 1st ROK Marine Division, conduct a satellite radio check using a mini-secured communications controller at ROK Marine Corps Base Pohang, South Korea, Aug. 21, 2024. A mini-SCC is a man-portable, audio cross banding communications device which enables joint secure communications with allied forces. Integrated training between the two countries strengthens the ROK-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward combined capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Amelia Kang)