U.S Marine Corps Cpl. Johan Tapiarojo, right, a radio operator assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and a native of Arizona, listens to Republic of Korea Lance Cpl. Lee Jungeui, a radio operator assigned to Operations Company, Communications Battalion, 1st ROK Marine Division, conduct a satellite radio check using a mini-secured communications controller at ROK Marine Corps Base Pohang, South Korea, Aug. 21, 2024. A mini-SCC is a man-portable, audio cross banding communications device which enables joint secure communications with allied forces. Integrated training between the two countries strengthens the ROK-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward combined capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Amelia Kang)
|Date Taken:
|08.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.30.2024 08:32
|Photo ID:
|8618636
|VIRIN:
|240821-M-LO557-1104
|Resolution:
|6883x4591
|Size:
|3.35 MB
|Location:
|POHANG, KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, ROK, 15th MEU Marines Enabled Partnered Communications [Image 5 of 5], by Cpl Amelia Kang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.